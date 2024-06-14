Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $207.08. 1,927,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,379. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

