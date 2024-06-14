Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $237.55. 3,681,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

