Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $171.70 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00014265 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $171.70 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

