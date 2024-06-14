ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 2.7%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.03 and last traded at $155.89. Approximately 344,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 369,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.83.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.