ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.42

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 1474074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $574,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

