Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,705 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,879,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

