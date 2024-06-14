Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Avista makes up 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 4.58% of Avista worth $126,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 49,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 347,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,856. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

