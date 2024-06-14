Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 60,425 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,425 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $90,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.90. 666,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

