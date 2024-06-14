Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,646 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 815,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.29. 3,970,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,082. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

