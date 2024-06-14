Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $44.48 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

CDW traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.10. The company had a trading volume of 557,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

