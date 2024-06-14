Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $41,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.23. The company had a trading volume of 232,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.