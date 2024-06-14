Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDD were worth $51,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.07. 4,553,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

