Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $107,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 2,883,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,988. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

