PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.42). Approximately 42,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.10.

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

