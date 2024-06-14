Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut by Roth Capital

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perion Network by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Perion Network by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

