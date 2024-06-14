Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $1.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,711.59 or 1.00023233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00090327 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

