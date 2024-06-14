Quarry LP Purchases New Holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 556,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Swiftmerge Acquisition comprises 0.9% of Quarry LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry LP owned 1.98% of Swiftmerge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 2,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.