Quarry LP Takes Position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Down 3.6 %

Denali Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 17,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Denali Capital Acquisition Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.