Raymond James Begins Coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.