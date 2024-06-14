Raymond James Begins Coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.