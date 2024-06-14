Raymond James Begins Coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

