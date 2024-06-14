Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
