Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the quarter. Reading International makes up 1.1% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.56% of Reading International worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

