ReddCoin Trading Down 56.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $48.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 56.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00117503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

