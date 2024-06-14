Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 69.59 and last traded at 68.42. 3,698,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,332,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at 61.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Reddit Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 51.62.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,396,065.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

