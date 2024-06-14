Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 76.8%

Shares of Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shot up 76.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 31,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Refined Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Refined Metals Company Profile

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

