Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $228.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $212.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.11. 79,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,226,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.