Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Buys $248,160.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72.

Repligen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.62. 1,413,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

