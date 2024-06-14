Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 268,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,257,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $113,969.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 777,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,422.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

