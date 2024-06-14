ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 598.6% from the May 15th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,590. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.
Further Reading
