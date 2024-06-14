Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Acquires $161,600.00 in Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daron Evans acquired 451 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,578.50.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daron Evans acquired 58 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165.30.

Rezolute stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.31. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

