Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Brian Kenneth Roberts Purchases 4,300 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $16,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $212,516.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 7,500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $20,175.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $1,275.00.

Rezolute Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,782. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

