Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 1,167,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

