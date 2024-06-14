Ronny Breivik Buys 33,000 Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Ronny Breivik purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,260.66).

B90 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.21. The company has a market cap of £14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.89. B90 Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03.

Get B90 alerts:

About B90

(Get Free Report)

Read More

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.