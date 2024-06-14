Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities raised Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ROOT
Roots Stock Performance
Roots Company Profile
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roots
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.