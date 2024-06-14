Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Separately, TD Securities raised Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

