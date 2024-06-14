Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.