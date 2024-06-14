Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 772,313 Shares

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 772,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $46,338.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,078,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,287 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $2,960.09.

On Friday, June 7th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 179,695 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $28,751.20.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 51,063 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,212.60.

On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.

On Friday, May 31st, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.

On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $1,088.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $4,109.24.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $3,740.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

