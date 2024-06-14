Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 772,313 Shares

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 772,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $46,338.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,078,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,287 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $2,960.09.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 179,695 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $28,751.20.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 51,063 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,212.60.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $1,088.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $4,109.24.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $3,740.80.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubicon Technologies

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.