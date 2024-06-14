Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rubrik traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.76. 594,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,325,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.