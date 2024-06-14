Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Up 355.2% in May

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 355.2% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sacks Parente Golf Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ SPGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 67,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

