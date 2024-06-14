Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

