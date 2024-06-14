SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 53,800 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,800,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,058,000 after buying an additional 1,941,725 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,270,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

