SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1,764.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,377 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 406,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.