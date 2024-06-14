SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 22,279 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

PAPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,571 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $983.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

