SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 45,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 480,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 6,286,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,349,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.