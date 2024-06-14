SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,351. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

