SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,850,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 1,786,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

