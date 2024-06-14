SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 6.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.