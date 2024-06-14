SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.53. 12,078,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,697,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.29. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $478.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

