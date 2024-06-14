Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 61,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,638,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SANA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.