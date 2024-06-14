Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $12.42 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $999.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,084. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,024.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

