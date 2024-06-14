Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.19.

TSE SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

