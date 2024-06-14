Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 51500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$12.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.30, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.
