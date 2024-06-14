Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Sealed Air by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

